WWE Delays WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sales

Tickets for WrestleMania 37 will not go on sale on March 16 as originally scheduled. WWE confirmed during this week's Monday Night Raw that tickets will now be available at a later date, as Tom Phillips confirmed the original sale date has been postponed. A new date will be announced at some point in the next week.

The initial press release for WrestleMania tickets last week read, "WWE today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania presented by Snickers, will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16 starting at 10 a.m. ET. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased here. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees. Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register here. WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming."

Wrestling insider @WrestleVotes broke the story initially, tweeting roughly an hour before Raw, "WrestleMania tickets will not go on sale tomorrow. I don't have any further information at the moment."

WrestleMania tickets will not go on sale tomorrow. I don’t have any further information at the moment. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 15, 2021

Reports from the Wrestling Observer and Jon Alba from over the weekend both stated WWE wants crowds as big as 45,000 for both nights of WrestleMania next month.

So far only two matches have been confirmed for the show:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Stay tuned for further updates on WrestleMania as they become available!