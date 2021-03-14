WWE Reportedly Wants Massive Crowds for WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE has already confirmed that live fans will be in attendance for both nights of WrestleMania 37 next month, as tickets for the event will go on sale this coming Tuesday. However, the maximum attendance for both nights at Raymond James Stadium still has yet to be confirmed. Initial reports had the expected crowds at around 25,000, slightly larger than than the 22,000 that filled the stadium for Super Bowl LV back at the start of February. in the same stadium. New reports have since come out stating WWE wants the crowds to be even larger, with Spectrum Sports 360 reporter Jon Alba stating on Sunday that WWE now wants the crowds to be as large as 45,000 fans for each night. If it goes on as planned, that would give WrestleMania the largest crowd of any sporting or entertainment event since the COVID-19 pandemic began and crowd restrictions were put in place.

"I can independently confirm reports #WWE is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for #WrestleMania, which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began," Alba wrote in a series of tweets. "I have reached out to the Tampa Bay Sports Authority, which manages Raymond James Stadium, but have yet to hear back. Tickets are on-sale 3/16, though it hasn't publicly been said how many will be available. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last fall that allows for stadiums to run full capacity should they choose to, but no one has run a show to that magnitude so far. The Texas Rangers have clearance to fill their stadium with about 40k to start the season (right around the same time as WrestleMania). Daytona International Speedway officials estimated to me Daytona 500 attendance was in the 25k-30k range. So this would be biggest."

I can independently confirm reports #WWE is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for #WrestleMania, which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began. @BN9 @MyNews13 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 14, 2021

Alba also pointed out that just because that's the crowd size WWE wants doesn't mean they'll get it. The pandemic is still ongoing, and restrictions on international travel will prevent many fans from flying to Tampa for the event.

Remember: just because #WWE WANTS 45,000 each night doesn’t mean it will get it. No international travel makes it hard. I suspect it will sell out, but will 45,000-80,000 people travel to Florida? Perhaps, but I expect many tickets will hit resale market for WrestleMania. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 14, 2021

Stay tuned for live updates on WrestleMania 37 as they become available!