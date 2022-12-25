Watch: WWE Star Gets "Arrested" for Crashing a Christmas Party

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made headlines back at Thanksgiving when they crashed the Mysterio Family Thanksgiving and attacked Rey Mysterio. The two tried to pull off the same stunt again on Christmas Eve, only this time the Mysterios were ready. Rey dared for the two to settle things outside, then quickly revealed he had called the cops to apprehend the two. Dominik wound up getting "arrested and put in the back of a police car while Ripley angrily shouted at the cops.

As of now, it doesn't look like Dom has been "released" but members of the Judgement Day have been pushing for it on Twitter. This week's Monday Night Raw is a "Best Of" special, so there likely won't be any fallout on the show itself.

The long-awaited split between Rey and Dominik Mysterio finally happened back at Clash at the Castle in September. Rey has talked in numerous interviews about the plans for Dom to eventually take over his luchador mantle, though Dom doesn't seem interested in that idea with his current direction.

"I've told my son from the beginning, you're gonna be better than your old man and I keep saying this over and over and over to him," Rey told TMZ earlier this month. "I can't wait for the day for him to become his own man, although in a way he already is and for me it's hard as a father to kind of let him go and fly on his own, but I truly believe in my heart, and I don't just say this so he can stamp it in his head, but he's gonna be better than his old man."

"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It's in his genes," Rey told ESPN about the Prince Mysterio plan back in 2020. "I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."

"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik added. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly."