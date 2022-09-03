Watch: Dominik Mysterio Betrays Both Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle

Dominik Mysterio shockingly attacked both Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The animosity between Dom and Edge had been hinted at a few times leading up to the pay-per-view, but it seemed like everything was fine when the young former tag team champion assisted the pair from ringside as they beat The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Damian Preist. But as the three celebrated in the ring, Dominik nailed Edge with a low blow then throttled his father with a lariat.

He then walked up the entrance ramp and tore off the Mysterio shirt he was wearing. Balor, Priest and Rhea Ripley all laughed as they watched the scene unfold.

The breakup of the Mysterios has been teased several times since the pair started working together as a tag team, but was never brought to fruition until now. Rey has publicly pushed against the idea in various interviews in the past.

"I think in a perfect world I would love to step out of the ring, and kind of just pass the torch onto my son. You know a lot of people talk about the possible turn, and father vs. son," he told TalkSport last year. "For me, it would mean much more to take my mask off and say, 'Here. It's your time. I'm stepping away. Continue with this. Write it.'"

"I've told my son from the beginning, you're gonna be better than your old man and I keep saying this over and over and over to him," he told TMZ. "I can't wait for the day for him to become his own man, although in a way he already is and for me it's hard as a father to kind of let him go and fly on his own, but I truly believe in my heart, and I don't just say this so he can stamp it in his head, but he's gonna be better than his old man."

The two have also talked publicly about the idea of Dominik becoming "Prince Mysterio" while wearing the family mask. Do you think they should finally move forward with that plan? Or should Dominik go down to NXT and craft his own persona? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!