WWE's Dominik Mysterio Gets His Next North American Title Challenger, Rey Mysterio Coming to NXT

After a successful Title defense at The Great American Bash, WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio headed to the ring alongside Mami Rhea Ripley to celebrate his big win. Ripley praised Dominik and Dominik pumped up his win, adding that he's brought relevance to the Mysterio name. Dominik also called himself the greatest luchador that's ever lived, and when Ripley started to talk she was interrupted by Dragon Lee. Lee confronted Dominik and not only challenged him to a Title match but also revealed he would be bringing along a friend in Rey Mysterio next week.

Dominik started out his promo by calling himself "the greatest luchador that's ever lived", and he was getting booed as loud as ever by the NXT crowd. Then Lee came out and obviously took issue with Dominik's claim that he was the greatest luchador ever. Lee had enough of the trash talk, saying "I won't let you disrespect the NXT Universe or your heritage any longer."

Ripley said "Hey look,, it's Rey Mysterio Jr. Jr. again", to which Lee responded "I don't like you. So you count yourself, you're the greatest luchador of all time? I don't believe. They don't believe. And even you don't believe, because the greatest luchador of all time is Rey Mysterio, Your father."

Dominik said, "I made the Mysterio name relevant. I'm the Champion." Lee said, "Ah ah ah, we all know you're still Champion just because you're Mami. Really, I can't understand how she has your cojones in her purse." Ripley responded with "Dom's cojones are way bigger than yours."

Lee then issued a challenge, saying, "Okay, prove to me next week with the Title on the line." Dominik said "I'm a fighting Champion, so let's see what we do next week." Ripley then added "And I'll be in my Dom's corner of course. And wherever my Latino heat goes, I go."

Then Lee revealed a big surprise, saying, "That's great, because next week, I won't come alone either." That's when Rey Mysterio came on the video screen and revealed he would be in the building next week for the match, and if anyone can break down how to beat Dominik Mysterio, it's his father.

Dominik was able to defeat Wes Lee for the North American Championship with the help of his Judgement Day teammates Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Ripley. They all got involved, but it was Ripley who would ultimately help Dominik get the win, and now he's defended the Title against Lee and Mustafa Ali at Great American Bash. Dragon Lee will be the next challenge he'll try to overcome, and we'll have to wait and see what happens with the Title next.

