Seven WWE Matches Edge Needs to Have After His Trilogy With Randy Orton

Edge's tricep tear will likely keep him off WWE television for months, and based on his latest Monday Night Raw promo and his Busted Open Radio interview, it seems pretty obvious that he and Randy Orton will turn their feud into a trilogy with one more pay-per-view match. But, as Edge has made clear in interviews, he wants to do a lot more with his return than just wrestle "The Viper." We've compiled a list of seven possible opponents for Edge once his Orton feud is done, all of whom would make for some great matches and entertaining feuds. Who do you want to see Edge face once he's back? Let us know down in the comments.

Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE) This one is a slam dunk. Even though Edge was long gone by the time Rollins arrived with The Shield, the two still have history thanks to that angle back in December 2014. And with the momentum Rollins is building off of this "Monday Night Messiah" persona, the story could be a lot of fun.

Drew McIntyre (Photo: WWE) It wouldn't be shocking if WWE decides to put Edge back in the world championship picture all these years later. And if that happens, it won't be long until he runs into the company's current tog dog.

AJ Styles (Photo: WWE) It doesn't matter what storyline they come up with, you know the matches between these two would be killer.

Bray Wyatt (Photo: WWE.com) Edge's promo work since his return has been next-level, and he's often talked in interviews about how his experience with acting help him get a better grasp on characters and storylines. You know who he could have an absolute field day with? The guy who turned a WrestleMania match with John Cena into a David Lynch film. Plus if this gets inside the Fun House we could see Brood Edge again!

Roman Reigns (Photo: WWE) Remember that "Spear vs. Spear" angle we all thought we'd get with Reigns vs. Goldberg? Just do that here.

Adam Cole (Bay Bay!) (Photo: NXT) What it's Cole finally making the jump to another roster or Edge heading to NXT, this one feels like a no-brainer. While on the subject of NXT an Edge vs. Tommaso Ciampa could be great too, though the latter might need to turn back into a heel first.