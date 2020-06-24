Edge Shares Graphic Photos of His Tricep Surgery

If you thought Edge's tricep injury might just be apart of his storyline with Randy Orton, some new photos might change your mind. "The Rated-R Superstar" took to Instagram late Tuesday night with graphic photos from his tricep surgery. He captioned the photo by writing, "Some folks have asked if my injury is part of a storyline. It's not. I wish it was. Here's what a torn triceps looks like. Elbow Tartare. Now, nose to the grindstone."

Edge appeared on this week's Raw via a promo and vowed to get revenge on Orton once he's healthy enough to compete again.

Edge appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the match, saying he felt it was a "love letter to wrestling" and pushed to make it a trilogy.

"I push Randy, and I push Randy to his capabilities. But he doesn't even understand his capabilities because Randy just does. He doesn't think, he doesn't need to think," Edge said. "He just has an innate instinct that comes through three generations of doing this. And I don't know if I've ever seen anybody to his extent. Kurt Angle was close, coming from where he came from, but Randy, he's special man. But he doesn't realize how special he is. Me coming back, I think I can reinforce that and push him to be what he can be. That being said, I needed him to see if I could do this. Because coming back after all that time, sure I want to get in there with Aleister Black, Austin Theory, Damian Priest, Angel Garza, Cesaro — there are so many guys I want to get in there with. But I needed to start with Randy to see where I was at. To be in there with someone who I know is just so damn good I also know is someone who would push me."

"To me it has to be a trilogy," he later added. "We had Backlash, and I was really proud with everything that was put in front of us. I was happy with how that turned out and contrary to the experts it was not taped over seven or eight hours. It was once, straight through, and then we went back and did four pickup shots."

