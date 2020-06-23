Edge Says He's Proud of His Backlash Match With Randy Orton, Says There Has to Be a Trilogy

Edge gave his first major interview since his Backlash match with Randy Orton on Tuesday when he sat down to talk on Busted Open Radio. The "Rated-R Superstar" covered various aspects of his return throughout the interview, including his white-hot feud with Orton that hit an unfortunate speed bump when he suffered a torn tricep in their latest match. He explained that while he wants to step in the ring with many of the young stars on the WWE roster, he had to feud with Orton first to test himself and knew "The Viper" would be up to the challenge.

"I push Randy, and I push Randy to his capabilities. But he doesn't even understand his capabilities because Randy just does. He doesn't think, he doesn't need to think," Edge said. "He just has an innate instinct that comes through three generations of doing this. And I don't know if I've ever seen anybody to his extent. Kurt Angle was close, coming from where he came from, but Randy, he's special man. But he doesn't realize how special he is. Me coming back, I think I can reinforce that and push him to be what he can be. That being said, I needed him to see if I could do this. Because coming back after all that time, sure I want to get in there with Aleister Black, Austin Theory, Damian Priest, Angel Garza, Cesaro — there are so many guys I want to get in there with. But I needed to start with Randy to see where I was at. To be in there with someone who I know is just so damn good I also know is someone who would push me."

He then moved on to the Backlash match itself, saying that it was meant to be a "love letter to wrestling" and pushed for one more match with Orton.

"To me it has to be a trilogy," Edge said. "We had Backlash, and I was really proud with everything that was put in front of us. I was happy with how that turned out and contrary to the experts it was not taped over seven or eight hours. It was once, straight through, and then we went back and did four pickup shots."

Edge said he hated the extra shots (which is reportedly where the tricep injury took place), but Vince McMahon apparently loved them and wanted to keep them in the final product.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.