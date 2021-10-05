WWE’s Escape The Undertaker: How to Get Every Possible Ending

Escape The Undertaker, a new interactive film starring WWE’s The New Day and The Undertaker, officially dropped on Netflix on Tuesday. The interactive nature of the 31-minute movie allows viewers to help Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods make certain decisions as they try to navigate through “The Deadman’s” mansion in order to get their hands on his mysterious Urn. And while not every decision will determine whether or not you get the movie’s “true ending,” there are a few options that will lead to alternate endings where the movie will immediately restart and give you the chance to take the other choice.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! Check out every possible ending of Escape The Undertaker in the list below. Did you make it to the true ending on your first try? Let us know in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Rest In Peace” Ending

The movie’s “true” ending requires a few decisions to be made. First, when Big E discovers the Power Vial in Undertaker’s library make sure you pick the option to keep it rather than put it back. Then during the final confrontation E will be given the option to either grab The Urn or destroy it while Kingston and Woods have Undertaker held up with a chain. Choose to destroy it.

Undertaker will immediately disappear and the trio will be teleported back outside the mansion via a casket. You then have the option to either Face Your Fears (reset the story) or Rest In Peace. The second option will see Undertaker start clapping before tipping his hat to you.

“I’m Too Scared” Ending

There’s actually a way to end the movie and have the credits roll right at the beginning. Before The New Day even show up, The Undertaker will ask if you’re ready to enter his mansion and try to take the power of The Urn. If you select the option “I’m too scared,” the movie ends right away.

Undertaker’s Secret Passageway

When the three make it to the library, Kingston will find a secret passageway behind a moving bookcase while E and Woods try to reach an alligator statue. If you follow Kingston you’ll see a cool video package dedicated to Paul Bearer before The Undertaker starts approaching (holding a sandwich). If you try to confront him he’ll immediately knock you out and you’ll be given the option to either redo that choice and run or cut back to E and Woods.

Join Undertaker as Kofi

When New Day get their hands on The Urn all three are forced to face their deepest fears, and each time they’ll be given the option to either betray their friends and join “The Deadman” or remain loyal. Kingston gets the hardest choice of the three, being forced to relive getting labeled a B+ player by Vince Mcmahon and getting squashed by Brock Lesnar all while someone on the phone keeps saying he’ll never be good enough. If Kingston rejects Undertaker’s offer the story continues, but if he decides to take the power of The Urn for himself he’ll give out an evil laugh before it crumbles into ashes. Kingston then becomes one of Undertaker’s druids as the story resets.

Join Undertaker as Big E

E’s fear sees his head trapped in a metal box as spiders crawl their way around him. If you accept Undertaker’s offer to stop the torture E’s eyes will glow purple and he’ll be shown standing motionless in the basement morgue. You then get the chance to redo the choice.

Join Undertaker as Woods

It turns out Woods’ biggest fear is being buried alive. If you accept “The Phenom’s” offer the story will continue to the final confrontation, only this time Undertaker commands Woods to betray E and Kingston. Woods and Undertaker are then shown dragging an unconscious E and Kingston away before the redo option appears.

The Somewhat Good Ending

If you don’t grab the Power Vial or simply try to grab the urn during the final confrontation, The New Day will be transported outside the mansion and escape. Undertaker will then do his trademark sit-up, and you’re given the option to either jump back to when E found the Power Vial or try to destroy The Urn again. You also have the option to let the credits roll here.