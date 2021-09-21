Netflix Releases First Trailer for WWE’s ‘Escape The Undertaker’ With Undertaker and The New Day

WWE and Netflix are teaming up for a new interactive horror next month titled Escape The Undertaker starring the titular “Deadman” and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E. The first trailer for the movie was released on Tuesday, giving a closer look at the plot. Based on the trailer and the film’s official description, it will center around The New Day’s attempts to try and retrieve Undertaker’s urn from his mansion, only for “The Phenom” to try and stop the trio by forcing them to experience their greatest fears. Woods is shown being buried alive at one point, while E has his head trapped in a glass box full of spiders.

“The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion,” the official synopsis reads. “What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, announced his retirement from pro wrestling last year at the end of The Last Ride documentary series. He then issued a “Final Farewell” at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

“My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that’s really all that matters,” Calaway said in the documentary. “And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children.”

“I believe I’m at a place now post-Boneyard, it’s like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business,” he added. “Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don’t always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”