WWE Extreme Rules: Seth Rollins Pukes After Horrifying Finish to the Eye for an Eye Match

✖

One of the craziest matches of WWE's Extreme Rules was easily the eye for an eye match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, which had the winner having to remove the opponent's eye. Fans weren't sure what to think about the whole gimmick and stipulation, but it did end up happening, as Rey Mysterio was driven into the steel steps by Rollins and thus suffered a traumatic injury. Rollins would then be so disturbed by it that he would start puking profusely, and that was, well, kind of gross.

That's saying something if you think about that they had tried to remove the other person's eye throughout the match with pliers and other weapons, but it was the puking that really disturbed people, as Rollins made several splashes of it visible on the floor.

Rollins might have won the match, but it seems he will be disturbed by what he saw for a long time, and we don't blame him.

"Bet you've never seen someone more horrified to win a match...

#EyeForAnEye mission accomplished by

@WWERollins. #ExtremeRules"

Here's the official rundown of Extreme Rules:

The New Day vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura - Tables Match

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt - Wyatt Swamp Fight

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler - WWE Championship Match

Asuka vs Sasha Banks - Raw Women's Championship Match

Bayley vs Nikki Cross - SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins - Eye for an Eye Match

Apollo Crews vs MVP - U.S. Title Match

What have you thought of the show so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.