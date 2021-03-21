WWE Fastlane 2021 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

✖

WWE's final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37, Fastlane, takes place on Sunday night inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. Following the billion-dollar deal made back in January, the event will mark the first time a WWE pay-per-view will stream live on NBCUniversal's Peacock Network. The transfer of the WWE Network's library to the streaming service began on Thursday, though WWE Network subscribers will still be able to stream Fastlane on the WWE Network if they so choose. However, the WWE Network will be permanently shut down on April 4, making WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11 the first event to air exclusively on Peacock.

"Starting March 18, Peacock will begin rolling out WWE Network content just before Fastlane, the first WWE pay-per-view (PPV) event on the service," WWE stated in a press release back on March 8. "The new WWE destination on Peacock will feature fan-favorite content at launch, including all past WrestleManias leading up to WrestleMania 37— streaming exclusively on Peacock."

Sunday's event will begin with a one-hour kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET on WWE's social media networks and YouTube channel. The event will then begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out the full card below, along with betting odds from BetOnline:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-700) vs. Daniel Bryan (+400) (Edge as Special Guest Enforcer)

Intercontinental Championship: Big E (-300) vs. Apollo Crews (+200)

United States Championship: Riddle (-400) vs. Mustafa Ali (+250)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (-150) vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair (+110)

Drew McIntyre (-600) vs. Sheamus (+350) (No Holds Barred)

Alexa Bliss (-200) vs. Randy Orton (+150)

Seth Rollins (-400) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (+250)

As for WrestleMania 37, a number of matches have already been confirmed for the two night event: