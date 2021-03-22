WWE Fastlane: WWE Releases Statement on Peacock Stream Delay

✖

WWE has released a statement regarding the notable delay on the Peacock version of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view stream. WWE will be officially hosting all of its future streaming content and pay-per-view events with the Peacock streaming services, and this officially kicked off with WWE Fastlane. But the company is currently in flux as the WWE Network shows and events won't be completely united with Peacock until WrestleMania 37 next month. So that means there are still a few technical issues to work out as fans have noticed that the stream with Peacock is noticeably delayed compared to the stream with the WWE Network.

The delay between the Peacock and WWE Network streams is at least a little under two minutes, and WWE has released an official statement noting that these issues will be resolved in the future, "Any issues occurring with tonight’s broadcast of #WWEFastlane will be addressed in the future." You can see a comparison of the two streams below to get an idea of the disparity between the two streaming services:

wwe network on the left, peacock on the right. peacock is a whole entrance behind. rip. pic.twitter.com/2uCkY8PWcD — nL Kewl J (@johnblud) March 21, 2021

Any issues occurring with tonight’s broadcast of #WWEFastlane will be addressed in the future. — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

With the WWE Network completely phasing out by WrestleMania 37 in April these issues are likely going to be a thing of the past as many fans will be united with the Peacock stream anyway but there could still be a difference from those who pay for the WrestleMania 37 event itself. Luckily for WWE fans, this seems to really be the only issue with its debut on Peacock as the service has been streaming the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view with the same quality fans have come to know from the network.

Stay tuned with ComicBook.com for any future updates as they become available, and the full card for WWE Fastlane breaks down as such:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge as Special Guest Enforcer)

Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (No Holds Barred)

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

United States Championship: Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali (Kickoff)

What do you think of WWE's debut with Peacock so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!