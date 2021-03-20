WWE Fastlane 2021 Predictions & Pressing Questions

WWE's final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37 takes place this Sunday with Fastlane. The show marks the first time Peacock will stream a live WWE pay-per-view, and has the potential to build a few more matches for the Mania card. The one with the biggest implications for next month is Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship. Bryan was robbed of a fair one-on-one match with "The Tribal Chief" at the Elimination Chamber event last month and now Edge — who has issues with both men — will be at ringside as Special Guest Enforcer and will undoubtedly play a role in the outcome. To prepare for the show, we've assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into Fastlane and predict who will win the show's biggest matches. Check out their predictions below, and tell us what you think will happen down in the comments!

Will This Show Be Anything More Than a Test Run for Peacock? (Photo: WWE) Connor Casey: With the excetion of Reigns/Byran, probably not. This show has felt like one big anchor stumbling block when it comes to building up WrestleMania, which was perfectly encapsulated by WWE announcing McIntyre vs. Lashley at Mania ahead of Drew's third match with Sheamus. Matt Aguilar: I think a few matches raise it above pure testing fodder. Big E vs Apollo, Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan should either be great matches in themselves or push those storylines in interesting directions, but it's not WrestleMania status obviously, which should allow Peacock and WWE to get some numbers and work out any kinks. Nick Valdez: Expecting it to be anything other than that is probably thinking too highly, but it's not like that's a bad thing either. What this can also mean is some unexpected shake ups before WrestleMania considering that much of that card is still in flux. Although it seems set in stone, things could very easily change with this new audience looking at the product. Evan Valentine: I'm torn on this one as I can see it from both directions. There are definitely some matches here that make it seem like it could be a potential run for the Network's new home, but it does feel, to me anyway, as more of a big precursor to this year's WrestleMania, which I feel would be the true test for Peacock. No offense to any of the matches on the card, but I would think they would be a little bigger to prep for NBC.

What Will the WWE Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania Wind Up Being? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Bryan will get added into this somehow. Either they'll have him and Jey Uso battle for the third spot on Night One (sidenote — it's weird how WWE isn't using the fact that WrestleMania is a two-night show to their advantage for the second year in a row) or Edge will screw him out of Sunday's match and he'll be added in somehow. Matt: With the way things are trending, I'm guessing we somehow get a Triple Threat match with Reigns, Bryan, and Edge once all is said and done. Honestly, that would be more interesting than just a one on one at this point. Nick: Honestly, the idea of an Edge and Roman Reigns match seems kind of boring now as I'm kind of burning out on the whole angle so why not add Daniel Bryan to it? Why not just make it a triple threat that will protect both the winner and one loser going forward? It'd be weird to have Daniel Bryan so seemingly involved now just for a blow off against Jey Uso at Wrestlemania, so just toss him in. Evan: Is there any doubt that it won't be Reigns against Edge? I think that giving Reigns and Bryan a better match following the seconds long battle they had during Elimination Chamber is definitely the right choice, but does anyone honestly think that the belt will switch hands before what is, right now, the biggest match for Mania?

It Was Announced Then Randomly Canceled — Does Braun vs. Shane Happen? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I'm guessing Shane weasels his way out of it somehow and Braun is made to look foolish again. Matt: This match in no way interests me, but I'm guessing since Shane is involved it does actually happen. Nick: Yes? Maybe scheduling falls through for one reason or another, but it's got to happen! You can't just slime a guy (also, why?) and not get your comeuppance for that. Shane's been digging way into some of the insults he's throwing Braun's way (even some I haven't been comfortable with), so if there's no match at WrestleMania it's got to happen sometime soon. Evan: Maybe? It's certainly a strange match to say the least as it feels as if they should have given Braun some sort of handicap before it even took place, but I could definitely see McMahon deciding to send someone out in his place right before the brawl takes place.

What Shenanigans Do You Expect Out of Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton? (Photo: WWE) Connor: More of that black ooze, tricks with the lighting and ThunderDome screens and possibly a return of The Fiend. Orton probably won't even touch Bliss. Matt: Agree with Nick, just go all out. I also expect to see the return of The Fiend here to set up whatever this is going to be at WrestleMania, but even when he comes back, I hope they keep Bliss heavily involved. She's been money. Nick: All of them! I think we're either getting a full Fiend sighting, or a final manipulation of the Thunderdome before pay-per-view events are in front of fans again. It's the last time WWE can play around with pre-recorded footage, so I don't see why they shouldn't just kitchen sink this match. Evan: A definite return of the Fiend, perhaps with a totally new look that will lead up to what is essentially "Firefly Funhouse Part 2", wherein Wyatt can deconstruct Orton's career as he did during last year's 'Mania against John Cena. I think Alexa will get some good hits in though before that happens.

Is the Sasha vs. Bianca Feud Working for You So Far? (Photo: WWE) Connor: Not at all. Sasha is coming off as totally egotistical but they're not making her a full heel, Reginald is playing waaaaaaay too big of a role and the stuff with the tag titles just feels like filler. When it was first announced the match was a strong contender to main event Night 1, now it's not even close. But that seems to be the trend with WWE when it comes to their top women's matches. It can't just be Becky vs. Ronda, we need to add Charlotte into the equation and have Becky pretend to lose her spot in the match while faking an injury. It can't just be Sasha vs. Asuka, we need to have the latter lose via count-out while the other is knocked out. And now it can't just be Sasha vs. Belair to prove who the best woman in WWE is — we need to have it be about who likes Carmella's former wine guy. Just keep things simple. Matt: Yes and no. The competitive aspects are working for me, and there's a great storyline of Belair looking up to Banks and Banks' growing ego overwhelming that possible friendship. Unfortunately, it's being crowded out with this tag team nonsense, and since they aren't credible as threats from a booking perspective (are you really going to put the titles on them this close to WrestleMania?), it's all just going nowhere and you're stalling the Women's Tag Titles in the process. Nick: Absolutely not. On top of it being an overdone story where the two of them will likely get in each other's way, it's kind of a waste of everyone's time. It's stalling the Women's Tag Team titles picture at a time where you have some core teams already set and needing to move forward, Sasha and Bianca's promos have been interrupted at basically every turn by someone, and all in all, you don't feel the kind of electricity between the two as one would expect from a feud like this. It's just spinning in place. Evan: Agree with Nick and Matt on this one, but it definitely seems as if Banks and Belair are set for 'Mania, though I definitely expect some sort of curveball being thrown into Fastlane's feud between the two.