WWE Fans Aren't Sure How to Feel About Finn Balor's New Mask for Survivor Series WarGames
WWE superstar Finn Balor has debuted a new masked look for his match against AJ Styles at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, and fans really aren't sure how to feel about it just yet! Balor has been on an absolute tear ever since he took over the Judgment Day from former leader Edge, and things have only gotten better for the new group in the last few months. Balor and Styles have been going after one another following years of history working together, and this all came to a head with their one on one match during WWE Survivor Series WarGames.
The premium live event is promising to be the match that ends the feud between the Judgment Day and O.C. factions, and like Balor's previous big premium live event match, he's debuted a new masked look for the occasion. It's different than the last one he had that made fans think about Kanye West, but it is certainly distinct in its own right. But fans really don't know what to think of it just yet.
All rise for #TheJudgmentDay!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/HTdWQlpCkx— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022
Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Finn Balor's new look for WWE Survivor Series WarGames, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! Did you like the new mask? Let us know!
Is the Spiky Mask Better?
prevnext
Finn Balor spikey mask > whatever he’s wearing right now. #SurvivorSeries— Nick Hernandez (@TheNicAnthony) November 27, 2022
Great Remix Though!
prevnext
Finn Balor has the best entrance song in WWE right now. Fight me.#SurvivorSeries— Wicked Bitter (@WickedBitter) November 27, 2022
A Real Mask Battle!
prevnext
Alright, we're doing a mask battle then! #SurvivorSeries #WWE @AJStylesOrg | @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/uWxpk82xiZ— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) November 27, 2022
Love Them Both!
prevnext
I love this Finn Balor mask and i love that Kanye Finn Balor mask.... don't know why I see criticism. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/gv6KWVaJQq— ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) November 27, 2022
What's On His Face?
prevnext
wtf is on finn balor's face #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hZpTxdcrgO— rookie dubu plus ミ☆ (@enjxlrs) November 27, 2022
COBRAAAAA
prevnext
Finn Balor coming out like “COBRA RETREEEEEEAT!”#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/J3PnmWPM6m— Alex (@ASpookyHippie) November 27, 2022
Wait a Minute...
prevnext
Is Finn Balor into BDSM or?#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Wekdt5b3Di— rustyangelxo (@rustyangelxo) November 27, 2022
Side By Side
prevnext
Another mask added to Finn Balor.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/MQxJj3EPY9— WWESuchGoodSh1t (@WWESGS1) November 27, 2022
In Command...
prevnext
Finn Balor be like:#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/plbJVF3mV6— M2 (@Unknownsober) November 27, 2022
Who Wore It Better?
prev
Finn Balor AJ Styles mask entrance challenge #survivorseries pic.twitter.com/9K3jSafzTN— Bui Club (@BuiClub) November 27, 2022