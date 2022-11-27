WWE Fans Aren't Sure How to Feel About Finn Balor's New Mask for Survivor Series WarGames

WWE superstar Finn Balor has debuted a new masked look for his match against AJ Styles at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, and fans really aren't sure how to feel about it just yet! Balor has been on an absolute tear ever since he took over the Judgment Day from former leader Edge, and things have only gotten better for the new group in the last few months. Balor and Styles have been going after one another following years of history working together, and this all came to a head with their one on one match during WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

The premium live event is promising to be the match that ends the feud between the Judgment Day and O.C. factions, and like Balor's previous big premium live event match, he's debuted a new masked look for the occasion. It's different than the last one he had that made fans think about Kanye West, but it is certainly distinct in its own right. But fans really don't know what to think of it just yet.

Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Finn Balor's new look for WWE Survivor Series WarGames, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! Did you like the new mask? Let us know!