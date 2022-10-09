WWE Extreme Rules: Finn Balor's New Mask Has Fans Making Kanye West Comparisons
Finn Balor has been going through a lot of changes ever since he joined up with the Judgment Day and took it over, but fans were definitely confused by his latest mask makeover debuted at WWE's Extreme Rules premium live event! Following weeks of feuding between Edge and the Judgment Day, this all led to a new I Quit Match between Balor and Edge during the Extreme Rules premium live event this year. For Balor's entrance to the match, he was not initially accompanied by the rest of Judgment Day like he usually is during WWE Monday Night Raw episodes.
Another difference was the change in his entrance theme overall to make for a much darker tone compared to his original theme. But the big change? Balor came out in a mask that completely covered his face much in the same way that Kanye West notably did years ago. It's such a similar kind of look that fans can't help but make the comparison between the two (and even more so when putting them side by side).
Quite the look from @FinnBalor #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/93BDtHhk2i— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
Read on to see how WWE fans are reacting to Finn Balor's new entrance look for Extreme Rules, their Kanye West comparisons and more! What did you think of Balor's new look? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
Identity Crisis
Finn Bálor is going through an identity crisis. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/TsxKjFOGzy— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) October 9, 2022
That Full Entrance Though
Finn Balor with a cold entrance. pic.twitter.com/u4INHB0XOo— iBeast (@ibeastIess) October 9, 2022
What are You Doing Finn?
Finn Balor my guy what the hell are you wearing lmao #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/cwk6HXTID9— CrispyWrestling 🎮 (@DakotaKaiEra) October 9, 2022
Harder Better Faster Stronger
why they got finn balor out here looking like daft punk #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Ne1RCSjrXt— 🧍🏽♀️teehee (@m00nair_) October 9, 2022
Hellraiser Maybe?
Finn Balor looking like Hellraiser #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/2XzhsfMlye— SWERVE (@TheSwerveShow) October 9, 2022
A Familiar Look!
Finn Balor dressed like Yeezus Era Kanye tonight. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Eh0HRkFJIq— 𝑷𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒌𝒊𝒏 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊 🍂 (@NotoriousVIC007) October 9, 2022
Who Wore it Better?
Who wore it Better #KanyeWest or #FinnBalor #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/6XIZVvLhBm— Zack Webb (@Zack_Webb97) October 9, 2022
Why Though
Why Finn Balor wearing the yeezus tour mask? #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/3gLQir8EEM— chris (@YZYChris_) October 9, 2022
Not Sure About That...
not sure about finn balor's new ring gear pic.twitter.com/tZaZ18qgKY— cm punk mob task force (@trillmoregirls) October 9, 2022
Finn-ished
They got Prince Devitt doing Kanye West cosplay????? He’s Finished. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/CJIvWmJkbE— 🅰️🅾️ (@RULXRAO) October 9, 2022