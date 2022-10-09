WWE Extreme Rules: Finn Balor's New Mask Has Fans Making Kanye West Comparisons

Finn Balor has been going through a lot of changes ever since he joined up with the Judgment Day and took it over, but fans were definitely confused by his latest mask makeover debuted at WWE's Extreme Rules premium live event! Following weeks of feuding between Edge and the Judgment Day, this all led to a new I Quit Match between Balor and Edge during the Extreme Rules premium live event this year. For Balor's entrance to the match, he was not initially accompanied by the rest of Judgment Day like he usually is during WWE Monday Night Raw episodes.

Another difference was the change in his entrance theme overall to make for a much darker tone compared to his original theme. But the big change? Balor came out in a mask that completely covered his face much in the same way that Kanye West notably did years ago. It's such a similar kind of look that fans can't help but make the comparison between the two (and even more so when putting them side by side).

Read on to see how WWE fans are reacting to Finn Balor's new entrance look for Extreme Rules, their Kanye West comparisons and more! What did you think of Balor's new look? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!