Watch: Becky Lynch Wins the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Becky Lynch secured the win for her team inside WarGames at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night. After over 30 minutes of violent action, the only women left standing were Lynch, Belair, Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The final sequence saw Kai and Sky get hit with a Manhandle Slam and a KOD, then get placed on a table in the corner of the ring. After Belair dispatched of Bayley with a KOD, Lynch climbed to the top of the cage and delivered a diving leg drop through the table to pin both women
The match started off with Belair and Kai, but thanks to the heels having won the advantage they consistently had the numbers advantage as Sky, Nikki Cross, Bayley and Rhea Ripley entered. Cross was the first to toss weapons into the ring, while Bayley upped the ante by adding ladders and a table. It wasn't until Lynch entered as the final competitor that the momentum finally swung back in the faces' direction.
The rivalry between the 10 women could all be traced back to SummerSlam when Bayley returned from injury and introduced her Damage CTRL faction. The two would go on to attack Lynch, writing her off television for months, win the women's tag titles twice and have Bayley repeatedly challenge Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, only to come up short at back-to-back pay-per-views. A WarGames match was announced as Belair managed to recruit Bliss, Asuka (her allies against Damage CTRL for months), Mia Yim and a returning Lynch. Meanwhile, Bayley was able to recruit Cross, who had recently transformed back into her deranged persona, and Ripley from The Judgement Day.
.@BeckyLynchWWE takes out Damage CTRL!!! 👀 #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/TsQHqJvNzt— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) November 27, 2022
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Card
- Women's WarGames Match: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
- United States Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley
- Men's WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch