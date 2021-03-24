WWE to Induct Another Former World Champion Into the WWE Hall of Fame

✖

WWE wound up announcing two inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame on Wednesday. One was Kane, who found out on the latest edition of The Bump when he was told by The Undertaker. The other, as announced by The Indian Express, is former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali. Billed at 7-foot-1, the India native arrived in WWE in 2006.

He'd work with WWE on a consistent basis until 2014, first as a monstrous heel and later as the comedic "The Punjabi Playboy." His lone title reign came in 2007, when he won a 20-man battle royale for Edge's vacated world title.

Khali's last two appearances came in 2017 and 2018. He assisted Jinder Mahal in retaining the WWE Championship during a Punjabi Prison Match at the Battleground pay-per-view, then competed in The Great Royal Rumble match at WWE's first Saudi Arabia pay-per-view the following year.

This year's induction ceremony will see both the 2020 and 2021 classes enter the Hall of Fame. You can see the full list of inductees below:

The New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

JBL

The British Bulldog

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

The Bella Twins

Molly Holly

Eric Bischoff

Kane

The Great Khali

Dave Bautista (Batista) was supposed to be inducted as well, but he was pulled from the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict. He confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that he'll be inducted at a later date.

"To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I'll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible. #DreamChaser," he wrote.

The induction ceremony will take place on April 6 inside the WWE ThunderDome.