Kane Announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The Undertaker announced on this week's episode of The Bump that Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021. Debuting his iconic "The Big Red Monster" persona in 1997, Kane was a staple of WWE programming in The Attitude Era and would go on to wrestle on a consistent basis up until 2018. He's current a Grand Slam Champion, a three-time world champion a 12-time tag team champion and is considered one of the best big men in WWE history.

Now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Jacobs appeared on The Bump to hear the news directly from his Brothers of Destruction tag partner (and kayfabe half-brother) The Undertaker.

What an incredible moment on #WWETheBump!@undertaker informed @KaneWWE that the Big Red Machine will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/ysclp3voAQ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 24, 2021

He then celebrated the news on his WWE Superstar Twitter account.

Wow! This is the greatest honor that any @WWE superstar could hope for. Perfect that @undertaker delivered the news. THANK YOU!! https://t.co/E1FkXbUxBF — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

