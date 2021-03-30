Report: Current WWE Star Will Receive This Year's Warrior Award

✖

Back in 2015 WWE introducted the Warrior Award as part of its annual WWE Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, honoring those who have shown "unwavering strength and perserverance, and who live life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimat Warrior." Previous inductees have included Connor "The Crusher" Michalek, Joan Lunden, Eric LeGrand, Jarrius "JJ" Robertson and Sue Aitchison. According to Fightful Select, this year's award is expected to go to current WWE star and co-host of WrestleMania 37, Titus O'Neil.

On top of his work with WWE, O'Neil is active in his home city of Tampa through his Bullard Family Foundation charity. He took part in the peaceful protests following George Floyd's death last summer and showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement with "Love Walk" rally in June alongside Dave Bautista.

"We see people out there today that are doing it the right way, protesting. This happened in Minnesota, not in Tampa, Florida," O'Neil said in his speech at a Tampa Police press conference last year. "I have invested, and many others have invested their life here to make this community what it is today from all walks of life. And as Mayor (Jane) Castor said earlier, we have bigger fish to fry than to sit here and try to figure out who's over here and who's over there and we're putting these folks in danger."

This year's lineup for the WWE Hall of Fame includes The New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, The Bella Twins, Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali and Rob Van Dam. William Shatner will be inducted as a member of the celebrity wing.

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two