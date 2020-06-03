WWE's Titus O'Neil Delivers Passionate Speech During Tampa Florida Police Press Conference

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil spoke in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday during a press conference regarding the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that have taken place in cities across the country over the past week. In a passionate speech, O'Neil discussed his support for the peaceful protesters, but chastised those who have turned protesting in violence, rioting and destruction of property.

"We see people out there today that are doing it the right way, protesting. This happened in Minnesota, not in Tampa, Florida," O'Neil said. "I have invested, and many others have invested their life here to make this community what it is today from all walks of life. And as Mayor (Jane) Castor said earlier, we have bigger fish to fry than to sit here and try to figure out who's over here and who's over there and we're putting these folks in danger."

You can see the full clip below.

O'Neil then pushed for people to develop lines of communication with law enforcement and hold them accountable for their actions.

The former 24/7 Champion has been very vocal on social media regarding the situation, and it has led to support from other noteworthy wrestlers.

Thank you @TitusONeilWWE now more than ever we need to lean into the uncomfortable and forge positive permanent change. https://t.co/yk46uFE0wE — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 1, 2020

So damn proud of this dude! @titusoneilwwe gets fired up calling for peace, honest dialogue | FOX 13 Tampa Bay https://t.co/vecj5As4cm — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 3, 2020

Today is the anniversary of @MuhammadAli passing, I’m proud to dedicate my @calgarysun column to @TitusONeilWWE for being nominated for the @espn Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian award. No one deserves it as much as Titus.❤️#ESPY @WWE https://t.co/0cIashEe29 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) June 3, 2020

So proud of @WWE superstar @TitusOneilWWE for having the uncomfortable yet Important conversations we need to move our society forward.

https://t.co/eJbTYX825t — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 31, 2020

WWE took part in the "Blackout Tuesday" protest on Tuesday by blacking out all of its social media platforms for the day. The company then released a statement.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.