WWE's Titus O'Neil Delivers Passionate Speech During Tampa Florida Police Press Conference

By Connor Casey

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil spoke in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday during a press conference regarding the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that have taken place in cities across the country over the past week. In a passionate speech, O'Neil discussed his support for the peaceful protesters, but chastised those who have turned protesting in violence, rioting and destruction of property.

"We see people out there today that are doing it the right way, protesting. This happened in Minnesota, not in Tampa, Florida," O'Neil said. "I have invested, and many others have invested their life here to make this community what it is today from all walks of life. And as Mayor (Jane) Castor said earlier, we have bigger fish to fry than to sit here and try to figure out who's over here and who's over there and we're putting these folks in danger."

O'Neil then pushed for people to develop lines of communication with law enforcement and hold them accountable for their actions.

The former 24/7 Champion has been very vocal on social media regarding the situation, and it has led to support from other noteworthy wrestlers.

WWE took part in the "Blackout Tuesday" protest on Tuesday by blacking out all of its social media platforms for the day. The company then released a statement.

