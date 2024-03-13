WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inducts Thunderbolt Patterson

Thunderbolt Patterson is the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place the week of WrestleMania XL, which is already slated to be a jam-packed show with The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock facing off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag-team bout. The 2024 Hall of Fame has already announced the likes of Muhammad Ali and the U.S. Express, and now will add the smooth-talking and legendary figure Thunderbolt Patterson.

As first reported by Andscape, Thunderbolt Patterson is the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Patterson hails from Iowa and moved to Texas, where he worked with the legendary promotor Dory Funk Sr. and crafted his iconic interview and promo skills inspired by Black southern pastors. Patterson had historic battles with the likes of the Iron Sheik and Bruiser Brody, but it's his partnership and later rivalry with Ole Anderson that helped put him on the wrestling map. One unique bit of history from their rivalry is it helped spark the formation of the Four Horsemen.

WrestleMania 40 set for big two-night event

Nights 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 40 will be can't-miss programming, especially with the addition of a tag-team match between The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. That match was set up at last week's SmackDown, with Seth Rollins accepting Rock's challenge.

If The Bloodline should win, then Cody Rhodes loses his WWE Undisputed Championship match against Roman Reigns, and will not have another chance at a rematch. To cap off the SmackDown main event, Cody Rhodes gave Rock a slap across the face, in response to the slap Cody received at WWE's WrestleMania event at Las Vegas.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place during the week of WWE WrestleMania 40.