WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Leaves Company

Another backstage official has left World Wrestling Entertainment. As reported by PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarretthas departed the company, leaving his position as WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events. Multiple sources have reported that Jarrett's duties concluded this past Friday. Jarrett's latest WWE stint ends at just around three months, as he only began his latest role in May. Upon his return, Jarrett held his aforementioned title while also working as a producer and member of the creative team. Jarrett's backstage departure comes after Pat Buck's exit, who notably left WWE immediately after WWE WrestleMania 38 and joined AEW.

"Here's what I believe that drives me to this day, and why I'm so excited to be in the live event department is because promoting a show in 2022, I believe – I don't say radically – but it is different than it was even in 2019," Jarrett said in July regarding the SVP of Live Events role. "The presentation and the marketing and what drives live events, I don't want to say it's brand-new, but you asked, 'What kind of excites me? What is something I want to do?' Promoting a show today is different than it was in 2019, and so, I'm highly energized to get in there, roll up my sleeves, and keep on keeping on and try different things and be innovative. And at the end of the day, like all of us, create more revenue for WWE."

Following his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2018, Jarrett joined WWE as a backstage producer in January 2019. Double J would make several one-off appearances on television, including a mini-feud with fellow recording artist Elias. After his singles bout with Elias, Jarrett returned to his backstage duties and eventually was promoted to become a full-time member of the creative team. That stint lasted about two years, as a Summer 2021 report revealed that Jarrett had quietly exited WWE earlier that year in January. Jarrett remained largely absent from WWE before his latest full-time run, which included sporadic televised appearances in the lead up to WWE SummerSlam, where he officiated the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

Outside of WWE, Jarrett has no shortage of opportunity. Jarrett's latest in-ring endeavor came at Ric Flair's Last Match where he teamed with Jay Lethal to take on Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo. He has also recently competed in Game Changer Wrestling, taking on Effy in January, and officiated an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title match between Nick Aldis and Matt Cardona in March.

