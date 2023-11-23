WWE's Zoey Stark Hopes to Finish Her Story with Trish Stratus

WWE's Zoey Stark will have a chance to become WWE Women's World Champion at Survivor Series WarGames, and it would be a brilliant way to cap off a stellar 2023 for the Monday Night Raw superstar. Part of that run on WWE Raw found Stark alongside WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and the two would become a force to be reckoned with after Stratus turned on Becky Lynch. That would lead to a match between Stratus and Lynch that ended with Lynch leaving the winner, and things got even worse for Stratus after Stark ended their alliance with a Z-360. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Stark about her storyline with Stratus, and Stark hopes to one day complete that storyline with the Hall of Famer.

When asked how it was working with Stratus, Stark had nothing but great things to say. "Great. She has taught me so much within the short amount of time that we were really working together. I really do hope at some point down the line that her and I get to finish our story," Stark said. "We didn't really get that opportunity after me giving her the Z-360 to continue on of doing a singles match between the two of us. Hopefully, fingers crossed that sometime down the road, we get to do that."

"She's such a cool human being. She's helped me out so much and even just on Monday Night Raw in general, when she's at home doing her own thing, working on her own shows, she'll take the time out of her day to talk with me on the phone if I needed any sort of advice," Stark said. "She's a mentor really to me now."

In addition to working alongside Stratus, Stark has wrestled at the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Crown Jewel, and has been a fixture on Raw, including a main event match against Becky Lynch. Stark could never have predicted her journey on the main roster, but she's been determined to make every opportunity count, and so far she has done just that.

When asked if any of this has been surprising, Stark said, "I mean, really all of it. They've been giving me a lot of opportunities here and I feel like I've been knocking them out of the park with every single one that they've given me. Getting to work alongside Trish and Becky, main eventing Raw with Becky, doing Money in the Bank, getting to do a Royal Rumble. I mean, there's so many things within the first six months, even really through the year, to where it is just crazy that they keep giving me opportunity after opportunity, so I'm doing something right," Stark said.

As for Ripley, Stark is ready to bring her down to ground level at Survivor Series, even if Ripley has complimented Stark on her rise on Raw and skills in the ring. "Yeah, for sure. Rhea Ripley, she's been dominating. She's one of the top girls that we have on WWE, so to hear that is amazing and she's right. I made a name for myself very quickly to where I am now, becoming one of the top girls, but none of that's lost on me," Stark said. "She's still holding a Title that I want. She could compliment me all day long, but I want that title." You can find the full card for Survivor Series WarGames below.

Survivor Series WarGames:

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

Men's WarGames Match: Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jet Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

Women's WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Carlito vs Santos Escobar

WWE Survivor Series WarGames kicks off at 8 PM EST and will stream live on Peacock.

