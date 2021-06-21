WWE Hell in a Cell: Charlotte Flair Shows Off Maleficent Inspired Gear

✖

Charlotte Flair showed off some new gear inspired by Disney's Maleficent for her match against Rhea Ripley at WWE Hell in a Cell! One of the most anticipated matches of the entire pay-per-view was the Raw Women's Championship match as Charlotte Flair has been gunning for the champion Rhea Ripley ever since she returned following her absence at WrestleMania 37. Charlotte returned with a new fire under her belt as she took on a harder edge and had claimed her spot at the top of the women's division. This included some new gear.

Following her showing off some new gear inspired by another famous Disney villain, Cruella, Flair had teased that she would be donning new gear inspired by another villain. For her match at Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair did just that as she entered the ring with gear inspired by the main villain of Disney's Sleeping Beauty (and a series of live-action films starring Angelina Jolie), Maleficent. With black, purple, and a pointy robe, she really cemented her full queen look with this one! Check it out:

Charlotte has been on a tear lately as she continues her rise to the top, and these Disney looks help cement that new attitude as she hopes to win the Raw Women's Championship after her match against Rhea Ripley. It's hard to tell as of this writing, but she's got a good edge with this near gear! But what do you think?

What do you think of Charlotte Flair's new Hell in a Cell gear inspired by Disney's Maleficent? Which Disney villain would you like to see her take on next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! As for the rest of the event, the full card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 breaks down as such, and you can keep up with live updates of the pay-per-view here: