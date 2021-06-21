Pat McAfee's Commentary at WWE Hell in a Cell Has Fans Cracking Up
Pat McAfee wound up trending on Twitter during Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, as the Friday Night SmackDown color commentator brought a breath of fresh air to matchups between Bayley & Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins and Cesaro. The former NFL punter, NXT wrestler and current talk show personality has been working on Blue Brand since April, and fans took to social media while cracking up at some of his best lines. You can see the reactions in the list below.
Those first two matches saw Belair retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against "The Role Model," while Rollins pulled off a sudden win over Cesaro via a surprise roll-up.
Where Do We Sign?
This is a petition to have Pat McAfee on commentary for the entire PPV. #HIAC— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 21, 2021
Definitely Not Cool
Pat McAfee: "It's legal, but it's not cool" 😂#HIAC— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 21, 2021
SHE JUST BIT HER
It's legal but it's NOT COOL to bite another human #HIAC pic.twitter.com/RBCBRztoyd— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2021
That Is, In Fact, The Tweet
Pat McAfee. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/Ub5phmuoJg— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 21, 2021
Pure Fun
Pat McAfee is awesome. I don’t watch a lot of regular WWE stuff but he’s real energetic and fun. #HIAC— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) June 21, 2021
Pepper Brooks!
Just realised who pat McAfee reminds me of 🤣
Amazing match 🤯 #HIAC pic.twitter.com/QZ7yjM8CMB— Stephen Tansley (@stetansley) June 21, 2021
On Fire
Pat McAfee is on fire right now with his commentary. He brings a different kind of energy to the table.#HIAC— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) June 21, 2021
Please Do
A piss missile???? God, please let Pat McAfee call every match tonight!!! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/ZQthqOL4rE— Cherry🍒Disney Beams (@JustTtlyCherry) June 21, 2021