Pat McAfee's Commentary at WWE Hell in a Cell Has Fans Cracking Up

Pat McAfee wound up trending on Twitter during Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, as the Friday Night SmackDown color commentator brought a breath of fresh air to matchups between Bayley & Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins and Cesaro. The former NFL punter, NXT wrestler and current talk show personality has been working on Blue Brand since April, and fans took to social media while cracking up at some of his best lines. You can see the reactions in the list below.

Those first two matches saw Belair retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against "The Role Model," while Rollins pulled off a sudden win over Cesaro via a surprise roll-up.