WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules How to Watch, Start Time, Full Card

WWE's latest pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, will take place this Sunday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. As always, the show will be available for streaming via the WWE Network and will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET. The full show will begin one hour later at 7 p.m. ET. As of now, the show has four championship matches and at least on cinematic match, though two of the matches fit the "Horror Show" theme.

Check out the full card for the event below, and keep it locked in to ComicBook's WWE page for live coverage on Sunday night!

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler — Ziggler returned to Raw several weeks back as part of the AJ Styles trade and claimed McIntyre owed him a title shot for helping "save" his career. McIntyre didn't agree but obliged to the match, going so far as to let Ziggler pick the stipulation. "The Show-Off" said he won't announce what it is until just before the match starts.

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks — The Golden Role Models will attempt to become the Two-Woman Power Trip this Sunday when "The Boss" challenges "The Empress" for the Raw Women's Championship. If she wins, she and Bayley will hold all three women's titles on the Raw and SmackDown rosters.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross — While Banks is busy with Asuka, Bayley will have to worry about defending the SmackDown Women's title against Cross. The Scottish babyface earned her shot at the title back in June.

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP — Even though Porter was the one to debut the new version of the United States Championship, Crews is still the rightful US Champion. He's been off television for several weeks after getting attacked by Bobby Lashley.

The Wyatt Swamp Fight — Upon the return of Wyatt's cult leader persona, Braun Strowman challenged him to a match where the two will return to the Wyatt Family's original home. This match will be a cinematic match and will not be for the WWE Universal Championship.

Eye for an Eye Match — On the same night when Becky Lynch announced she was pregnant with their first child, Seth Rollins seemingly snapped during a tag match and drove Rey Mysterio's eye into the corner of one of the steel ring steps. Since then the two have gone back and forth with promos and attacks, getting Murphy, Aleister Black, Dominik and Kevin Owens involved. Mysterio eventually picked the stipulation for a match between the two, in which the only way to win is for one wrestler to remove an eyeball from their opponent. It's unclear whether or not this will be a cinematic match as well.

