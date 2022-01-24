WWE: Hulk Hogan and The Iron Sheik Reflect on Their 1984 WWF Championship Match at Madison Square Garden

Hulk Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik to become the new WWF Champion inside Madison Square Garden on Jan. 23, 1984, kicking off a new golden era for the World Wrestling Federation (now the WWE). The first of Hogan’s six world championship reigns in WWE would last a whopping 1,474 days, lasting all the way up until Andre The Giant pinned him at The Main Event I in February 1988. Hogan took to his Instagram story on Sunday to reflect on the match, saying “January 23rd, 1984, the wrestling business changed forever brother. There will never be another time like that dude.”

Meanwhile, Sheik also took the time to reflect on the match via his Twitter page. Shiek has been incredibly vocal in the past about how much he can’t stand Hogan and that remained the case here.

WHEN I PUT THAT DUMB SON OF A BITCH HULK HOGAN IN THE CAMEL CLUTCH AT THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN https://t.co/ucc0hJD1qM — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 24, 2022

JUST IMAGINE I BROKE HIS LEG AND TOOK THE BELT BACK TO THE MINNESOTA. WHAT WOULD THE BUSINESS LOOK LIKE TODAY? pic.twitter.com/jSkLK6LwuG — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 23, 2022

WWE brought Hogan in for an interview back in 2019 to reflect on the victory as the match turned 35 years old. “The Hulkster” would go on to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once for his singles run and again as a member of the New World Order in WCW.

Hogan’s health was a topic of concern late last year following comments made by both Brooke Hogan and Ric Flair. However, Jimmy Hart’s latest update earlier this month had some good news regarding “The Hulkster.”

“Well, he’s doing a lot better,” Hart said while on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw. “Still, after 12 back surgeries, hips, and knees, he’s doing so much better. He’s been taking this therapy every week and it’s been really improving him more and more so he can get up and get about pretty good now. He still looks good. He always has the hair and has the tan. His upper body is unbelievable. He always looks the part. He can still do an interview at the drop of a hat. He knows what to say and when to say it. He is such a magnet. People love him no matter where we go. It’s crazy.”