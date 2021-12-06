Matt Hardy Offers Update on Jeff Hardy After Being Sent Home By WWE

News broke on Sunday night that Jeff Hardy had been sent home from WWE’s ongoing tour following a Saturday night event in Texas. Said event saw Hardy compete in a six-man tag team match only to leave through the crowd before the match actually ended. He was replaced for the following night’s show in Corpus Christi by Rey Mysterio and neither he nor the WWE officially commented on his absence. Matt Hardy, Jeff’s brother, gave an update on Jeff on Monday via his Twitch stream.

“I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today. He’s okay. He’s good. I think he’ll be fine. once again, this isn’t my business. If he wants to go into it with more detail, he’ll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It’s not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it’s not my story to tell because it’s not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy,” Matt said (h/t Fightful).

Jeff has been back with the WWE since 2017, though he missed a sizable chunk of 2019 healing from an injury and entering rehab after getting arrested twice for alcohol-related offenses. Upon his return to WWE he spoke openly in interviews about his struggles with addiction and told Corey Graves on After The Bell that he felt his current WWE run was his “last chance.”

“When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said ‘I need help. I need treatment,” Hardy said last year. “There’s something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,’ but yeah I’ve learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it’s just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man,” he continued. “There’s something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there’s a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I’m never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can’t drink like other people and I’ve surrendered and I’ve just manned up to that, you know and there’s nothing wrong with it.”