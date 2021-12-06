WWE Hall of Famer Signs New WWE Contract

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has signed a new contract with the WWE, according to PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson. Lawler’s deal was reportedly set to expire by the end of the year and it’s unknown how long the new contract is for. Lawler has been used primarily as a panelist for the kickoff shows of pay-per-views and his last run as a full-time commentator on Monday Night Raw ended back in April 2020. He was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio and openly admitted he’s not a fan of all of WWE’s current TV product.

“Sometimes it’s sort of hard for me to watch. I just got my schedule to be at Survivor Series, and so it’s almost like cramming for an exam back when you were at school. I really have to go back and watch some shows, and make some notes, and find out what is actually going on,” Lawler said.

“I don’t see how the guys in the business — it’s so tough to be doing that (commentary) on a daily basis,” he went on to say. “Doing the commentary for Raw and SmackDown now, to me, it’s almost brutal to have to know and remember. The talent changes so fast and everything is so short now. It’s not the fault of wrestling, people love to talk about how wrestling has changed. Wrestling has not changed. It’s the fans, it’s the society that’s changed. We’ve got a short attention span now. You have to, in the wrestling business, you have to realize there’s so much more stuff that fans can watch. So, you have to keep this here show so exciting every minute that people are watching or they’re going to switch over and start watching TikTok. It’s changed in that respect, and sometimes for me, it’s hard to follow.”

WWE will return to pay-per-view with the Day 1 event in Atlanta on New Year’s Day. So far three matches have been confirmed for the show — Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship, another WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar and the reignition of the Usos vs. New Day rivalry for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.