Jey Uso Criticizes the WWE ThunderDome's Fake Crowd Noise

WWE has taken up residency inside Orlando's Amway Center since mid-August and its ThunderDome setup has enabled fans to attend shows virtually via rows of LED screens surrounding the ring. And while WWE has managed to bring some of the feeling a live crowd brings by adding in audio of crowds cheering and booing, it becomes apparent fairly quickly that the audio has been recorded from previous events. Jey Uso, who is booked to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, spoke openly this week about he doesn't like the fake crowd reactions getting piped into the arena.

"I can definitely hear the piped-in noise [when I'm inside ThunderDome]," Uso told The Gorilla Position podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "I hate it, though. There is no energy. I have to draw that [energy] from either myself or my opponent. Typically, you know how it is when you walk through the curtains, and there are people [providing you with that energy]. However, now it is like dancing in an empty room instead of when it's go-time with the people. That part I miss, because I have to draw that from within myself, Uce."

"I really, really miss the people," he later added. "That's what made wrestling special, just like football. A live audience."

WWE is reportedly planning on staying inside the ThunderDome until January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uso will face Reigns in a Hell in a Cell Match with an additional I Quit stipulation. If Uso loses he will be forced to acknowledge Reigns as "The Tribal Chief," something he's been demanding since their first match at Clash of Champions. If he refuses, Reigns says he, Jimmy Uso, their wives and their children will be excommunicated from the Anoa'i Family.

