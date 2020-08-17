WWE Announces Thunderdome, A New Venue For WWE Live Events

WWE is entering the Thunderdome. After reports that the sports entertainment company was looking to move from the WWE Performance Center to a new venue, WWE announced they will now be broadcasting WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, WWE NXT and WWE Summerslam from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Amway Center will allow WWE to showcase it's product using a new state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics and drone cameras. In addition to all that, the WWE is looking to get fans involved, much in the same way the NBA has done in recent weeks.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

Fans who are interested in participating during the live Raw, Smackdown, NXT, & Summerslam events will have to register at www.wwethunderdome.com or on the company's social media accounts.

The current schedule for shows taking place from WWE Thunderdome is as follows:

Friday, August 21 – Friday Night SmackDown®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Saturday, August 22 – NXT TakeOver® XXX, Full Sail Live, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 24 – Monday Night Raw®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Wednesday, August 26 – NXT®, Full Sail Live, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Friday, August 28 – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Sunday, August 30 – Payback®, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 31 – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

“As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades.”

WWE sees the Amway center being it's home for shows for the foreseeable future and the company says it will ensure it takes COVID-19 protocols very seriously.

