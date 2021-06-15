John Cena Reveals The Last Time He Wore Jean Shorts

✖

John Cena has been synonymous with jean shorts (jorts) for well over a decade now ever since he made them a staple of his ring gear in WWE. But now that his Hollywood career is taking off, Cena is often spotted in tailored suits rather than jorts and neon-colored wrestling t-shirts. Chris Van Vliet asked him during an interview this week when was the last time he wore jorts and the 16-time world champion confirmed he hasn't worn a pair since the Firefly Fun House Match with Bray Wyatt back at WrestleMania 36.

His answer also gave a not-so-subtle hint that he'd be back to wearing them in a WWE ring soon — "I can tell you this, I very much look forward to wearing jorts again. It's been too long."

Cena talked about what he wants out of another WWE run during a recent interview with Den of Geek. While a match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam has been heavily rumored in recent weeks, Cena said he also wants to pick up where his storyline with Wyatt left off.

“I don’t think it’s about topping what you’ve done. I think it’s about correctly continuing a narrative," Cena said. "And I think that’s the most important thing. I mean, I main evented two WrestleMania’s with The Rock and then the very next WrestleMania I was in the middle of the card against the newcomer, and then I would move further shifting through the card against other veritable newcomers for tertiary titles or up to the point of being a fan at one point. But that was my contribution to the narrative. It wasn’t like I was jumping up and down saying, “I was the main event, so I need to continue being a main event.'"

“I always found a real sense of satisfaction contributing where I could, because I know that the idea of the sense of complacency with performers is high. And they always want to be at the top spot and there is only one top spot. But I believe a spot is a chance to contribute," Cena said. "So it won’t be about that. It will simply be if there is an enthralling and correct continuation to the narrative. I really, really want to get back to WWE... I do look forward to returning. It won’t be about topping a Firefly Funhouse match. The first question I’ll ask is 'Why?' And the next question I’ll ask is 'Where do we go after that?' And if I get, 'I don’t know' to both of them, that’s cool because that means I can come up with my own thing."