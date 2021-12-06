Minutes before WWE’s NXT War Games got underway on Sunday night, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp provided updates on both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Gargano, the brand’s first Triple Crown Champion, signed a one-week contract extension in order to stick around for Sunday’s show while news that O’Reilly’s deal was set to expire before the end of 2021 has been spreading for weeks. Sapp wrote that sources backstage are expecting both men will be gone after this week.

“Both have been offered multi-year deals and were brought to Smackdown a couple of weeks ago, and it has been communicated to both men that the company wants to retain their services,” Sapp wrote. Gargano will compete in the Men’s WarGames match at tonight’s pay-per-view while O’Reilly is challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Von Wagner against Imperium.

