Is WWE Breaking Up NXT's Karrion Kross and Scarlett?

NXT Champion Karrion Kross seems to be on the verge of getting called up to WWE's main roster, but it looks like he might undergo some changes in the process. Kross worked a dark match during last week's Friday Night SmackDown and was in action again on this week's Main Event taping, but Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez pointed out on Wrestling Observer Radio that Scarlett, who has worked as his valet/manager since he signed with the company, wasn't there to escort him to the ring. It was also noted that she'll be receiving a tryout match by herself on Friday.

While Scarlett was a popular wrestler in Impact Wrestling and on the independent scene, she's yet to wrestle in any capacity while on NXT.

"I wouldn't break up the act," Meltzer speculated. "But they are certainly...doing this to consider breaking up the act. I don't know if they will in the end."

In an interview with ComicBook last year, Kross went into detail about all of the inspirations he and Scarlett took in crafting these new characters.

"We're really into Magneto from X-Men," Kross said. "We're talking comics now. Magneto is not super child-friendly and is not meant to be, but then perhaps maybe some rings will go in the direction of Wolverine. Wolverine throughout the X-Men films was pretty child-friendly, perhaps not Old Man Logan, but we do our best to change gears, to keep things interesting."

"We stay in the lane of what we know people are enjoying and seeing, but we're ready to change into the other gears of what people are doing," he later added. "When we put these characters together, Scarlett and I, we were discussing presentations, a lot of the things that we were interested in attempting to bring to life were inspirations from film, television, comics, novels, and theatrical plays too, as both of us love theater. Repo! The Genetic Opera was a huge inspiration for a lot of stuff we did. and obviously, Hellraiser, if you can get those vibes, Clive Barker is a genius."

Kross also addressed the potential of a main roster call-up during a press conference ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

"I'm not a very big fan of undermining people's intelligence. I don't think that's really something anyone in this business should put on themselves," Kross said. "I think the WWE Universe [and] NXT fans should decide who the greatest will be, in due time. But I will tell you this, I don't plan on ever losing this title. That's number one. Number two; I don't plan on staying in NXT forever."