Where Is Kevin Owens? Latest Update on the Former WWE Universal Champion's Absence from WWE Raw

Kevin Owens has been oddly absent from WWE television recently, but it doesn't appear to be because of any kind of injury. The former WWE Universal Champion hasn't appeared on Raw or SmackDown since the latter's Sept. 30 episode, but he has still managed to wrestle six times at live events with the most recent being this past weekend in Mexico. He also popped up on a recent episode of NXT to promote the NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonaugh but his absence from the main roster was never outright addressed.

WrestleVotes explained in a new interview with GiveMeSport this week that the next big plans WWE had for Owens involved him getting into the Sami Zayn/Bloodline storyline, something that was hinted at shortly before his sudden hiatus.

"He was pegged to get involved with Sami and The Bloodline, but that's white hot right now. Those plans from what I've been told are definitely pushed back, but they're not off, because the plan is for Kevin Owens to be with Sami Zayn," the insider wrote. "Whatever they had planned for Kevin Owens is totally on pause because this stuff with Sami doesn't come around often. This was supposed to be a little three, four-week comedy deal, and it's getting big."

WWE's Plans for Sami Zayn in The Bloodline

The report falls in line with what Zayn has claimed in a number of recent interviews in that WWE never initially intended for him to join The Bloodline as part of a long-term storyline. He's currently the group's "Honorary Uce," but Roman Reigns teased on last week's SmackDown that he might officially make Zayn an Uso.

"The whole thing actually evolved quite a bit from the initial idea. I love where we're at right now, I think a lot of fans are enjoying it," Zayn told WWE Die Woche earlier this month. "I'm happy it went the way it did. The initial idea wasn't to necessarily join the Bloodline because I didn't think that was possible. It's the Bloodline, you have to be blood, right?"

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Absent From WWE Crown Jewel

The insider also noted that neither Zayn nor Owens typically work any of WWE's events in Saudi Arabia, and it's entirely possible that they don't want Owens' storyline to pick up steam until after this Saturday's show.

Stay tuned for full coverage of this weekend's show in Riyadh! The show is headlined by an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Logan Paul.