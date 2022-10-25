WWE's Kevin Owens on Whether He Prefers Wrestling as a Heel or Babyface

Kevin Owens has found plenty of success in his pro wrestling career working as a heel — from his legendary feuds with Sami Zayn to his Ring of Honor World Championship run to his reigns as Universal, NXT and United States Champion in WWE. But for as much time as he's spent as "The Prize Fighter," he has also spent years in WWE as a babyface. And while that hasn't led to title reigns, Owens feels he's actually better suited as a good guy.

"I actually consider myself a better good guy than bad guy, believe it or not, but I've been told I'm good either way. I'm just happy to be doing a good job one way or another," Owens said while on The Happy Hour this week (h/t Fightful)

Kevin Owens on Triple H's Time Running WWE Creative

Shortly after Vince McMahon left the WWE and Triple H took over WWE Creative, Owens quickly shed his months-long feud with Ezekiel and teased the return of "The Prize Fighter." But shortly after that he turned babyface and has been working as one ever since, even though he's been absent from Raw for over a month.

"For everybody, the presentation of the show has been different and the mentality behind what we do," Owens said. "For us in the locker room and as performers, there is kind of a different way of thinking about what we do now. It's been fun and energizing in a way. Everyone is excited to do their part and make the show as good as possible. It's been exciting for sure."

Where is Kevin Owens?

While Owens has been off Raw for weeks, he has still been wrestling at live events and was on last week's NXT for a segment with Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonaugh. He will likely be absent from WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5, but you can see the lineup for the show below: