LeBron James Arrives at Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game in Custom Steve Austin Shirt

✖

NBA Champion LeBron James celebrated Austin 3:16 in style on Tuesday night, arriving at the Staples Center for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves wearing a custom Austin 3:16 shirt. The front now read "LeBron 3:16" and the back featured Austin's Smoking Skull logo with 23 across the forehead. Numerous wrestlers and fans celebrated the "Texas Rattlesnake" on Tuesday, ranging from memes to sharing clips of some of his most iconic moments.

Fans were quick to share an early-2000s clip of James sitting in the front row for an episode of Raw that featured Austin.

LeBron James been in the league so long that my man recorded prime Stone Cold Steve Austin with a FLIP PHONE. pic.twitter.com/cEpX43Jxw2 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) March 16, 2021

James recently appeared on Road Trippin' to promote the upcoming release of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

"It's not a sequel," James clarified. "It's called Space Jam: A New Legacy, it's not called Space Jam 2. There will be a basketball game, I'll say that. And there will be some people that are a little out of this world that we're competing against."

"You can call them that/ They have a different name. I won't give the name," he continued. "But it's more of a family movie. It's a parenting movie between me and my son, and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up. Demand my son to play basketball. 'This is what you're gonna do, this is how you're gonna do it.' And me as a parent not listening to my son and not believing in what my son is actually great at. It's a tackling between me being a parent and supporting my son, and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust throughout the movie. Along with the great Bugs Bunny, and Lola, and Taz, and Tweety. All of them."