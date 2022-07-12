Some Good News Regarding Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship Reign

Liv Morgan had a massive night at Money in the Bank earlier this month, winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashing in her contract to beat a weakened Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. But between the inevitable (and already confirmed) rematch with Rousey and Charlotte Flair's impending return, some fans are already worried that Morgan's first reign might be a short one and echo what happened last year when Nikki A.S.H. cashed in and won the gold only to lose a month later.

However, WWE seems to be taking notice of the fan support Morgan has been generating. PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported this week that a WWE source told him "they'd never heard louder pops" when Morgan competed on the SmackDown live event circuit over the weekend. It was also noted that her merchandise was selling well at those events.

Morgan's rematch with Rousey is set for SummerSlam, though the jury is still out over whether or not Rousey will turn heel at some point during the program and snap on the young champion. She thought her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble would continue the heel run she had leading up to WrestleMania 35, but WWE pivoted her direction and made her a babyface as she chased Flair for the SmackDown title.

"I guess the feedback I get is a live audience," Rousey said in the Wives of Wrestling Podcast earlier this year. "There's a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, 'okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel.' And any interviews I gave any time I was talking — on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that's what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised."

Below is the card for SummerSlam as of now. Stay tuned for live coverage of the event from Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville!

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing Match)

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing Match) Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Street Profits

The Usos vs. The Street Profits SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

h/t PWInsider