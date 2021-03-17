Logan Paul Comments on Ongoing WWE SmackDown Storyline

✖

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Sami Zayn hype up the upcoming release of his long-awaited documentary, one he believes will uncover the "conspiracy" the WWE has against the former Intercontinental Champion. Zayn was attempting to recruit Kevin Owens to be apart of the documentary, then promised that "it was going to do Logan Paul numbers" once it was uploaded online. Surprisingly, that mention prompted a response from the YouTuber/boxer.

"We'll see," Paul wrote. Zayn noticed the tweet and responded, "Hey @LoganPaul not sure if you were just messing around with this tweet, but as someone who knows what it's like to have everyone against you, you should 100% look into the massive conspiracy against me. It's actually pretty shocking stuff."

While Paul is more preoccupied with the boxing world, WWE loves bringing celebrities into its product whenever it gets the chance. Do you think this is the start of something between Paul and pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments below!

Back in December Paul and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather announced they would be competing in an exhbition boxing match. The bout was originally scheduled for late February, but has since been pushed back. No word on a new date as of yet.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ back in mid-November. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," he continued. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"