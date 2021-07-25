Matt Cardona Getting Pelted by Garbage at GCW Homecoming Draws Comparisons to Hulk Hogan's Heel Turn

Matt Cardona has been playing a likable babyface in almost every promotion he's been in since his WWE release. But there's one massive exception — his run in Game Changer Wrestling and his rivalry with Nick Gage. The two had their long-awaited deathmatch for the GCW World Championship at the GCW Homecoming event on Saturday night. Cardona won the blood-soaked brawl, prompting fans at Showboat Hotel Atlantic City to belt him with beer bottles, soda cans, water bottles and anything they could get their hands on. The chaotic scene instantly drew comparisons to Hulk Hogan's heel turn at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996, where he aligned with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash as the New World Order and drove fans to throw garbage into the ring.

The GCW Homecoming event will continue on Sunday night and will have an update from Cardona's manager Mark Sterling.