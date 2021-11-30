WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter on Monday night to call out a promoter for claiming that he would be at an upcoming event in Philadelphia when in reality he was going to be in Texas that night. The advertisement claimed Foley would be taking part in a Meet & Greet at a Dave & Buster’s in Philadelphia on Dec. 11, prompting the former world champion to write, “THIS IS NOT A LEGIT APPEARANCE! I think someone is running a scam. I will be in Irving, Texas on December 11. Whoever is running the scam: take it down, and return people’s money.”

Foley then announced he’d be at the World Class Revolution “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving, Texas on that date. The Eventbrite post for the fake meet & greet has since been removed.

Foley made headlines back in September when he posted a Facebook video titled “WWE — We Have a Problem,” in which he voiced his concerns surrounding WWE’s current creative process. The video was in response to Karrion Kross suddenly floundering on the main roster after being a dominant two-time NXT Champion.

“Hello, this is the hardcore legend Mick Foley. I’d like to title this video WWE, We’ve Got a Problem because I think you do and that problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to,” Foley said. “Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines. But part of it is a problem of your own making.

“I think younger talent sees the way that developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside or in the case of Karrion Kross, greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” Foley said. “If I was an aspiring talent now, big-league talent with a major decision to make, I’m not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me back in the day, but that was a different time, different place. If it was today, I’m not sure I would trust the powers to be with my career in their hands. And until that changes, WWE, you’ve got a problem.”