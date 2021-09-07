✖

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Mick Foley took to his Facebook page this week with a message directed at the WWE. The video, titled "WWE — We Have a Problem," saw the wrestling legend voice his frustration over WWE's current creative process, going so far as to say that the company is no longer the destination promising young wrestlers are aspiring to join and that if he were coming up in the business today instead of in the 90s he wouldn't have the confidence that they would know how to use him.

"Hello, this is the hardcore legend Mick Foley. I'd like to title this video WWE, We've Got a Problem because I think you do and that problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to," Foley said. "Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines. But part of it is a problem of your own making.

"I think younger talent sees the way that developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside or in the case of Karrion Kross, greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. If it's not broke, don't fix it," Foley said. "If I was an aspiring talent now, big-league talent with a major decision to make, I'm not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me back in the day, but that was a different time, different place. If it was today, I'm not sure I would trust the powers to be with my career in their hands. And until that changes, WWE, you've got a problem."

Foley's mentioning of Karrion Kross was in reference to how the former NXT Champion has been used since arriving on the main roster. He lost his debut match on Raw in less than three minutes, was brought up without his manager and real-life partner Scarlett and has started wearing a helmet and ring gear that has been met with mockery from fans online. He also mentioned AEW, which saw both Bryan Danielson (who main evented WrestleMania 37 less than five months ago) and Adam Cole (a grand slam champion in NXT) join the company this past Sunday.

