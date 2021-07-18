WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Predictions and Pressing Questions

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place tonight at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, TX, marking the first non-WrestleMania pay-per-view to take place in front of a live crowd in March 2020. If this week's Friday Night SmackDown was any indication, the crowd will be white-hot for what is typically one of WWE's most exciting pay-per-views of the year. And while a few big matches have already been rumored for SummerSlam next month, the two Money in the Bank contracts could cause some major shake-ups on both brands before the night is even over. But who wins those briefcases? And will any championships actually change hands? We've once again assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show. Check out the full list of predictions below!

Men's MITB Ladder Match — Who Wins? (Photo: WWE) Connor Casey: I'll go with Big E. Even though his momentum has stalled on SmackDown over the past few months, I haven't given up hope that they want to push this guy further up the card. But between Roman, Edge, Rollins and (probably) John Cena, SmackDown's main event scene is getting crowded. But over on Raw there is a desperate need for babyfaces, and what better way to justify E getting moved over than by having him win Money in the Bank, see Kofi getting obliterated by Lashley and challenge "The All Mighty" to a match at SummerSlam to get revenge on what he's done to The New Day. Matt Aguilar: I feel like Big E is the one who benefits the most from it and it's the push many want to see happen for him, so I want to say it will be E. On the other hand, having Seth walk away with it would be a way for them to get him into ultimate threat status in regards to Roman, and they've been teasing that feud for a bit now. Roman would have to fend him off while taking on whoever is his current challenge,r and then you could even get the title off of him while still keeping him strong. Going with E as my "pick" but could really see them letting Rollins run with it too. Nick Valdez: I'd like to see Big E win it if only to see what Big E could actually do with a full fledged push and not this halfway effort that we've gotten so far. I wouldn't mind Seth Rollins winning it either because we know he can do some great things with the opportunity. As for the Raw potential winner, Ricochet would be a fun wild card/dark horse kind of win. Evan Valentine: I have to agree with Connor on this one, I think it's time for Big E to step up to be a World Championship challenger and perhaps finally have the belt. He's worked insanely well as a solo act and managing to accomplish what Kofi and Austin couldn't against Lashley would be an amazing twist. On the flip side, I'd also say that Ricochet has been gaining some heat thanks to his matches with John Morrison and I'd love for him to finally be placed into bigger matches. prevnext

Women's MITB Ladder Match — Who Wins? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I have a sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach that it's Alexa, but I'm holding out hope that WWE will have some sort of surprise replacement at the last minute. Let's go for Sasha Banks. Matt: Unless you're playing the long game, the briefcase is always better in the hands of a heel. Sasha Banks returning and grabbing the briefcase immediately gets her back in title contention with an edge, as she can just wait and capitalize on Belair being at her weakest and take the title without making Belair look bad. You could also go Vega, which would give her a nice bolt of energy in her big WWE return. Nick: Zelina Vega please! I really hope that part of getting her to come back was for the promise of winning this briefcase, and honestly, she's the most exciting pick of this bunch for me. Not only would those promos absolutely rule, but it would be a great way to launch Zelina's first real solo effort. Evan: Once again I'll agree with Connor but I would like to see Bliss get a shot at the title. While I don't see her ultimately defeating Bianca or Rhea, it would make for an interesting showdown. prevnext

Do We Get a Cash-In? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I doubt we get one on the men's side. Meanwhile, there are a few scenarios with the women's briefcase if Sasha, Alexa or a returning Becky win the briefcase that would make sense. Matt: Nah, don't think so. Most of the big faves to win the briefcase are more primed for a longer-term story than one that would pay off here. Nick: Nope! There's a long way left to go on this new crowd tour, so WWE will need something for later. Evan: I don't think so from either side, both of the title matches are top notch and throwing in that element would diminish them both a little. prevnext

Edge is Probably Losing to Roman, But How Does It Happen? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I'm guessing Rollins loses in his ladder match, then takes out his frustration by costing Edge the title. Matt: Hmmm, well, I will go with the Usos getting revenge for what happened on last week's SmackDown, though that could also come this Friday. If that's the case, then Connor's Rollins interference theory could prove true. Nick: I was thinking the Usos would get Reigns the cheater win here, but there are too many variables still at play. If the MITB match takes place before, we could see something there. Either way, it's an interference win. Evan: Roman is an unstoppable force who can only be defeated by The Rock at this point, and when Reigns is about to lose, he has plenty of back-ups to cheat for him. I could definitely see the latter taking place once again, making Edge win the battle but lose the war. prevnext

Will We See KofiMania 2? (Photo: WWE.com) Connor: Sadly no. My hope is that this is building towards Big E finally getting a world title shot, and not for Kingston to just get stomped. Matt: No, don't think so. If we see someone from The New Day get a spotlight, it's going to be Big E. Nick: No, the tide feels like it's turning away from Kofi. It'd be neat, but the opportunity has passed. Evan: Not yet anyway. I certainly wouldn't complain about Kofi getting the belt once again, but this doesn't seem like the time for it. prevnext

Give Me Your Top 3 SummerSlam Matches as of Now (Photo: WWE) Connor: Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley vs. Big E Matt: Becky vs Rhea, Roman vs John Cena, Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair Nick: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair 2, Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns vs. Edge 2. Evan: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair Vs. Alexa Bliss, The Mysterios Vs AJ Styles & Omos prevnext