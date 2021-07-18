WWE Fans Are Pushing Hard for Big E to Win Money in the Bank
Big E will be one of eight men competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match during tonight's WWE pay-per-view in Fort Worth, Texas. Despite starting off 2021 with a ton of momentum thanks to an Intercontinental Championship victory, The New Day member has been treading water ever since dropping the IC title at WrestleMania 37. But winning the briefcase would immediately insert him into the world championship picture, where he could challenge either Universal Champion Roman Reigns (which he has stated in interviews he wants) or WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who is currently in a feud with the rest of New Day over on Raw.
Hours before the show began fans took to Twitter openly campaigning for E to win the briefcase, knowing how massive that could be for his career. You can see some of those tweets in the list below.
Should E be this year's Mr. Money in the Bank? If he wins, who should he cash-in on and when? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!
😂😂😂😂 @WWEBigE is the best#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aejqUR1F5A— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 17, 2021
Prayer Circle
Let me start putting the energy out now: Big E to win MITB. pic.twitter.com/CNVMuvzkBh— Jillian the Needlessly Defiant (@holycityfangirl) July 18, 2021
That Is Indeed All
Come on Big E!
Come on Liv Morgan!
That’s all. 🙏🏻 #MITB— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 18, 2021
You're Not Wrong
If Big E wins tonight, I think it's fair to say he gets the biggest pop of the night! Am I right? - CT #MITB pic.twitter.com/ZJlZHjCWko— Reasonable Wrestling Podcast (@RWPodcast1) July 18, 2021
Learn The Rules
Happy #MITB to Big E, Naomi, and the Tribal Chief only. pic.twitter.com/XFmmiNVRg3— Snuffleupagus Lee (@ColeDanielle88) July 18, 2021
Love to See It
Teasing big E for the universal title.
Love it love it love it #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nneaNzNcQq— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) July 17, 2021
A Sign of Things to Come?
A little tease for Big E vs Roman Reigns. I like it. #SmackDown— Blake Oestriecher (@BOestriecher) July 17, 2021
Insanity
Big E vs. Roman Reigns would be insane.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/e5YWALTaiB— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) July 17, 2021