WWE Fans Are Pushing Hard for Big E to Win Money in the Bank

Big E will be one of eight men competing in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match during tonight's WWE pay-per-view in Fort Worth, Texas. Despite starting off 2021 with a ton of momentum thanks to an Intercontinental Championship victory, The New Day member has been treading water ever since dropping the IC title at WrestleMania 37. But winning the briefcase would immediately insert him into the world championship picture, where he could challenge either Universal Champion Roman Reigns (which he has stated in interviews he wants) or WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who is currently in a feud with the rest of New Day over on Raw.

Hours before the show began fans took to Twitter openly campaigning for E to win the briefcase, knowing how massive that could be for his career. You can see some of those tweets in the list below.

Should E be this year's Mr. Money in the Bank? If he wins, who should he cash-in on and when? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!