WWE Names Final Entrant in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place this Sunday in Fort Worth, and on Thursday afternoon WWE completed filling out the card by announcing the final entrant into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. But for fans hoping it might be a surprise like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks or even Sonya Deville, think again. WWE's Twitter account officially added Tamina to the match, putting her alongside her tag partner in Natalya. The second-generation star won her first championship earlier this year alongside Neidhart, capturing the women's tag titles by beating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the May 14 episode of SmackDown.

The field of competitors in that Ladder Match now consists of Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Nikki ASH, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Natalya and Tamina. While Raw was able to have qualifying matches to determine who would represent the Red Brand, SmackDown's Women's Division had its participants announced by Deville (except for Morgan, who had to keep winning matches to get added in).

Check out the updated lineup for Money in the Bank below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders

AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

