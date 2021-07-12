New Competitor Added to WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

✖

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, and while the card is almost completely booked there are still a few spots that need to be filled — namely, the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Because of the lack of depth in SmackDown's Women's Division, the Blue Brand wasn't able to simply have qualifying matches like what Raw did. Instead, Sonya Deville had a new competitor announced on a weekly basis, before finally relenting to Liv Morgan's demands and letting her in as well. Deville officially announced on Monday that Natalya Neidhart, who has taken part in four previous MITB matches, will compete in the bout on Sunday.

But who gets the final slot? Nattie's tag partner Tamina would be an easy choice, but the sudden arrivals of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart (and the advertised debut of Toni Storm) suddenly leaves a bunch of options for the final entrant. There's also the possibility of surprise returning stars like Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks competing, both of whom seem poised to get back in the ring. Let us know who you think should be in the final spot below!

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

Roman Reigns vs. Edge WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya vs. TBA

As for the Men's Ladder Match, Drew McIntyre is currently favored by oddsmakers to take home the briefcase. "The Scottish Warrior" lost his Last Chance Hell in a Cell Match against Bobby Lashley last month, but he could still challenge "The All Mighty" if he had access to the briefcase. McIntyre has also addressed the growing concern on social media that he's been receiving "too many" title shots.

"I understand some fans may be like, 'Ugh, I'd like a new fresh face in the picture. Realistically, I have been fighting for the title, or been champion, for over a year now — which is a pretty significant time — but I don't think anyone is saying, 'Oh my goodness, Drew's not working as hard as he can to give us the best matches possible and do the best he can with every interview possible,'" McIntyre said in an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character Podcast last month. "I think it's more, 'I would like to see something different here and see Drew do something different over here.'"