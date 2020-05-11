WWE Money in the Bank: Fans Loved Otis Breaking Out a Food Fight

As part of the silver lining of all of the restrictions placed by the effects of the novel coronavirus, WWE continues their string of cinematic matches with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. For the first time ever, both the men's and women's matches took place at the same time as they fought to get to the top of WWE's corporate headquarters. This included a surprising amount of fun moments as each of the superstars headed to different areas, and even included a cameo from Paul Heyman.

While he was enjoying some catering, Otis and several other superstars ended up right in front of him. It's here that he was interrupted by Otis, who suddenly became crazed at the sight of all of the food. Chowing down a bit, Otis yells out "food fight" by hitting Heyman in the face with some of the food and all chaos broke from there.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the hilarious food fight, and let us know your favorite moments from the Money in the Bank match in the comments!