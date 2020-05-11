WWE Money in the Bank: Fans Loved Otis Breaking Out a Food Fight
As part of the silver lining of all of the restrictions placed by the effects of the novel coronavirus, WWE continues their string of cinematic matches with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. For the first time ever, both the men's and women's matches took place at the same time as they fought to get to the top of WWE's corporate headquarters. This included a surprising amount of fun moments as each of the superstars headed to different areas, and even included a cameo from Paul Heyman.
While he was enjoying some catering, Otis and several other superstars ended up right in front of him. It's here that he was interrupted by Otis, who suddenly became crazed at the sight of all of the food. Chowing down a bit, Otis yells out "food fight" by hitting Heyman in the face with some of the food and all chaos broke from there.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the hilarious food fight, and let us know your favorite moments from the Money in the Bank match in the comments!
Paul Heyman?!?!
LADIES and GENTLEMEN ... we have ourselves a FOOD FIGHT!!!#MITB @otiswwe @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/5swu9nAMUz— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020
Truly Unexpected
Well Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Otis have just killed Rey Mystereo during a food fight
A sentence that I'd never thought I'd say in my lifetime #MITB— Lawrence Wilkinson (@The_TicketGuy) May 11, 2020
A Match that Keeps On Giving
AND we get a food fight? This match just keeps on giving ❤️ #MITB— Erica Steiner (@sendaravenplz) May 11, 2020
EVERYBODY Was in It!
an intergender match food fight, this is AWESOME #wwe #MITB— DcSensai / Daniel E Carroll (@DcSensai) May 11, 2020
Slams and Hams Baby!
Poor @HeymanHustle 😂 @otiswwe started a food fight 😂 #WWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/FSInV09Byo— Mudassar Ali (@mudassar_ali) May 11, 2020
G.O.A.T?
Shayna choking out Rey Mysterio? The dramatic camerawork and music? AJ's PTSD? Steph FaceTiming in from home? Food fight?
This is the greatest #MITB of all time.— Lj Gray (@illustratedlaw) May 11, 2020
Fantastic
Otis just yelled "FOOD FIGHT" and tossed a plate of food in to Paul Heymans face. #MITB This is fantastic! pic.twitter.com/FCCO6MkVVI— Chelsea Weiand (@chelsea_weiand) May 11, 2020
Here. For. Everything!
Paul Heyman just caused a food fight. Im here for all of it #MITB— Kenny McIntosh 🏳️🌈 (@KennyMc1985) May 11, 2020
What a Finish!
Food fight is over!@NiaJaxWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/PaKKtSasx0— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) May 11, 2020
