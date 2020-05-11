WWE Fans Are Worried About King Corbin Breaking The Mirror At Money In The Bank

During tonight's Money In The Bank Men's Match, the action went off the rails as the professional wrestlers vying for their shot at the Men's World Championship Belt battled within the global headquarters in Connecticut and during this bizarre match, King Corbin drew fans' attention by destroying a mirror in the work out room. Stunned at having shattered the mirror placed on the wall of the work out center after tossing a weight at one of his competitors for the briefcase of cash, Corbin was stunned at what he had just done, leaving an opening for Daniel Bryant to deliver a big blow.

With fans debating whether Corbin was reeling due to the idea that the mirror was coming out of his paycheck or simply potentially receiving seven years bad luck, we'd be more than happy to hear your thoughts on the matter!

