WWE Fans Are Worried About King Corbin Breaking The Mirror At Money In The Bank
During tonight's Money In The Bank Men's Match, the action went off the rails as the professional wrestlers vying for their shot at the Men's World Championship Belt battled within the global headquarters in Connecticut and during this bizarre match, King Corbin drew fans' attention by destroying a mirror in the work out room. Stunned at having shattered the mirror placed on the wall of the work out center after tossing a weight at one of his competitors for the briefcase of cash, Corbin was stunned at what he had just done, leaving an opening for Daniel Bryant to deliver a big blow.
With fans debating whether Corbin was reeling due to the idea that the mirror was coming out of his paycheck or simply potentially receiving seven years bad luck, we'd be more than happy to hear your thoughts on the matter!
What do you think of Corbin's mirror moment during the final big match of Money In The Bank? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
Was That ACTUALLY Supposed To Happen?
King Corbin looked like he wasn’t supposed to smash that mirror oops lmao— [a n d r e a.] 🌹 (@_bulbashook) May 11, 2020
Bad Luck In Corbin's Future
#WWE gonna give Barin Corbin 7 years of bad luck for breaking that mirror..— J-Zon The DJ (@jzonthedj) May 11, 2020
Dudes gonna be jobbing every single night 😁😁😁#MITB
Vince Is Watching
Ooooooo corbin u broke the mirror that coming out ur pay check in my Vince voice 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #MITB pic.twitter.com/0OkUiCiSnY— Romansprincess💞💞💞💞 (@heard_dianne) May 11, 2020
A Major Bump
Corbin just broke a mirror, that sounds like the candidate for the major bump there has been talk about https://t.co/yanwa8AE3u— Ron Hartnett (@Terps_BigMan) May 11, 2020
Not A Good Night For The King
Did he just break that mirror? DID HE JUST BREAK THAT MIRROR?? King Corbin may win but will fail his cash in. Again. It is written.— En-ah-who (@enahwyn) May 11, 2020
Some Fans Are Stunned
Why was Corbin stunned into shock by a broken mirror? I mean he broke it and than just stood there? Was he scared Vince was going to yell at him #WWE #MITB— Nick Noel (@GriiffinNoel) May 11, 2020
There Goes His Paycheck
Corbin looking at that mirror like he KNOWS that’s coming out of his paycheck. #MITB— Jake Smith (@JakeIsntJacob) May 11, 2020
A Roof Fall Is In His Future
Lol Corbin breaking the mirror confirms he’s definitely falling off the roof. #MITB pic.twitter.com/0wsMKqamkT— Chanandler Bong (@sussmariosep) May 11, 2020
The Guilt Is Titanic
Corbin feels so guilty about shattering a mirror that he turns face— Kyle Morgan (@KyleHypest) May 11, 2020
Did He Know?
Corbin has the look of a man that was unaware mirrors could break...— Not the brightest crayon in the tool draw (@OctoBearBee) May 11, 2020
