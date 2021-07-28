Natalya Offers Health Update After Scary Moment on WWE Raw

✖

A scary scene broke out on this week's Monday Night Raw when, after an exchange with Doudrop, Natalya was suddenly unable to place any weight on her right leg. She immediately removed herself from the non-title tag match (Tamina won shortly after by pinning Eva Marie) and had to be helped to the back by both Tamina and a WWE trainer. The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion returned to Twitter on Wednesday morning, though the status of her potentially injured leg still isn't clear.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw," Neidhart wrote. "There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can't. That's the job. But I'm willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I'm UNBREAKABLE."

If that last word is any indication, it sounds like the veteran wrestler avoided breaking anything. The Canadian star teamed up with Tamina and won the tag titles back in May, giving Neidhart he first championship reign in WWE since 2017.

The Hart Family member gave an interview with Sportskeeda back at the start of the year, where she addressed some controversial comments Ronda Rousey (whom Natalya trained for her WWE run) made about the wrestling business.

"Umm, it was taken (laughs), it was taken, gosh, let me figure out how to answer this," Natalya said. "First of all, I grabbed Ronda and put her in a headlock, and gave a headlock takeover after she made those comments. You know, I think Ronda is somebody that speaks from her heart too. And that's something I can respect. She felt a certain way. She felt like, 'Hey, the world that she came from, MMA, you know it's different from WWE,' and I'm really big on people being allowed to have their own voice. Their own perspective, and while I might not have agreed with her on her statements because I have the utmost respect for everything we do in the WWE, it's her opinion, and she is allowed to have her own opinion. And it's like very much in politics, which I never discuss, my political views with anyone.

"But, I believe that everyone is allowed to have their own views, their own opinions, their own ideologies of what they think is right or wrong. It's part of being in a free country. But, when it comes to what Ronda said about, you know, wrestling being fake, I disagree with her on that because there are only a handful of men and women in the entire world who can do what we do," she added. "And, I think she knows that as well as anyone because it is tough as hell to do what we do. This is a very, very, very hard industry. But, she has her views, and I respect her views, but I don't agree with her views."